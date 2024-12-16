Commentator Isa Guha drew the ire of fans on social media after she called Jasprit Bumrah the 'Most Valuable Primate' while on commentary during the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 at the Gabba in Brisbane. This happened when Australia were 51/2 with Jasprit Bumrah having taken both wickets. Brett Lee was on Fox Sports commentary alongside Isa Guha and the former Australian pacer said, "Bumrah, today: five overs, 2-4. So, that’s the tone, and that’s what you want from the ex-skipper." Isa Guha then stated, "Well, he’s the MVP, isn’t he? Most valuable primate." The video of this was shared by a fan on social media and it triggered a lot of criticism for the former England cricketer-turned-commentator. A fan also referred to the infamous 'Monkeygate' scandal which had rocked the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2008. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024: Jasprit Bumrah Overtakes Kapil Dev With Another Fifer, Establishes Case As India’s Leading Bowler in Overseas Conditions.

Isa Guha Calls Jasprit Bumrah 'Most Valuable Primate'

'MonkeyGate Again?'

'What Did You Mean?'

'Absolutely Shocking'

Absolutely shocking, Isa Guha calls Jasprit Bumrah " primate " on Air. Can you believe it's 2024 and we are still plagued with that third world / first world mentality. — Dhruv Sharma (@advdhruvsharma) December 15, 2024

'Unacceptable'

Calling Jasprit Bumrah a ‘primate’ is unacceptable, even in jest. Athletes deserve respect, not careless remarks. @isaguha , an apology is in order to uphold the spirit of cricket and fair commentary. Let’s do better. #RespectBumrah #CricketEthics #ApologizeNow #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND… pic.twitter.com/L1LqsuOGyH — Saahil (@jigyasu_soul) December 15, 2024

'Words Matter'

Calling Jasprit Bumrah 'Most Valuable Primate' might have been unintentional, but words matter. Given the historical weight of such terms, it's important to choose phrases that celebrate without risking offense. Let’s keep the focus on his incredible talent. 🏏✨ #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/pJZ0TpKq3J — p3ace 🇮🇳 (@uditbsangwan) December 15, 2024

