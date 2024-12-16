Commentator Isa Guha drew the ire of fans on social media after she called Jasprit Bumrah the 'Most Valuable Primate' while on commentary during the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 at the Gabba in Brisbane. This happened when Australia were 51/2 with Jasprit Bumrah having taken both wickets. Brett Lee was on Fox Sports commentary alongside Isa Guha and the former Australian pacer said, "Bumrah, today: five overs, 2-4. So, that’s the tone, and that’s what you want from the ex-skipper." Isa Guha then stated, "Well, he’s the MVP, isn’t he? Most valuable primate." The video of this was shared by a fan on social media and it triggered a lot of criticism for the former England cricketer-turned-commentator. A fan also referred to the infamous 'Monkeygate' scandal which had rocked the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2008. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024: Jasprit Bumrah Overtakes Kapil Dev With Another Fifer, Establishes Case As India’s Leading Bowler in Overseas Conditions.

Isa Guha Calls Jasprit Bumrah 'Most Valuable Primate'

'MonkeyGate Again?'

'What Did You Mean?'

'Absolutely Shocking'

'Unacceptable'

'Words Matter'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)