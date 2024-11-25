India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The high-voltage opening Test of the five-match series between the India cricket team and the host Australia cricket team is being played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Talking about the match, India's stand-in captain, Jasprit Bumrah, decided to bat first on a bowling-friendly surface. You can check the India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team match scorecard, here. The Australian pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and skipper Pat Cummins made a mockery of India's batting attack. The visitors were bundled out for just 150 runs. Hazlewood claimed four wickets in the first innings. Virat Kohli Records 30th Test Ton For India, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 1st 2024 Test.

When Australia thought they would dominate the match from here, they were rattled by India's pace bowling attack in their first innings. The host was all out for a mere 104 runs. Captain Bumrah bagged a five-wicket haul, whereas debutant pacer Harshit Rana took three scalps for Team India.

In India's second innings, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul shared a double-hundred stand, which provided a perfect start for the visitors. Rahul played a fighting knock of 77 off 176 balls, including five fours. Jaiswal showcased his class with the bat as the youngster slammed 161 off 297 with the help of 18 boundaries.

Veteran cricketer Virat Kohli hammered his 81st international century and remained unbeaten on 100 off 143 balls as India declared at 487-6. The Asian Giants posted a huge target of 534 runs. While chasing, Australia crumbled to 12/3 in 4.2 overs after stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah took wickets and Mohammed Siraj bagged one wicket before stumps on Day 3.

India and Australia Playing XI for First Test

India National Cricket Team Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia National Cricket Team Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.