India and England will be back in action on February 15, 2024, clashing to achieve the lead in the five-match Test series, which already stands levelled 1-1. England won the first Test while India came back strongly in the series winning the second Test. The third Test match will played at Rajkot, which is well for it's slow turning, low bounce pitch. It is going to be a tough ask for the bowlers to scalp wickets and the batters are set to have a job in their hand to outbat their opposition. India has not batted as per expectations in the first Two Test matches and with injury problems hovering around they are all set to have a few changes in their playing XI ahead of the crucial Test match. England Playing XI for Third Test vs India Announced: Mark Wood Replaces Shoaib Bashir, Ben Stokes Set for 100th Appearance.

India are determined to change their batting performance in the third Test match at Rajkot. KL Rahul is all set to miss the match while Shreyas Iyer is ruled out of the series. Sarfaraz Khan is likely to make his debut while Rajat Patidar retains his place. Ravindra Jadeja is all set to return to the playing XI as well. Captain Rohit Sharma has been out of form for a while and he will look to get back into form as soon as possible. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were the heroes of the previous match and for them the challenge will be to be consistent. Mohammed Siraj is likely to take his place in the playing XI as well.

England, meanwhile, are still positive about how they want to operate in the rest of the series. Coach Brendon McCullum has confirmed that England will go hard on the Indian bowlers in the third Test. If England batters can adapt well in the conditions of Rajkot, they will have opportunity to score runs. Mark Wood has returned to the playing XI and he will be a key factor in the game with his express pace. Concern lies around Joe Root, who is yet to score big in the series and it is unlikely England will achieve their full batting potential without his contributions.

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head Record in Tests

The two sides have played each other 133 times in Tests. England won a major portion of 51 games while India won 32. A total of 50 matches ended in a draw.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Key Players

Key Players Jasprit Bumrah (IND) Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) Ben Stokes (ENG) Ollie Pope (ENG)

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Venue and Match Timing

India vs England 3rd Test will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on February 15 (Thursday) and is scheduled to start at 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 09:00 AM.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

Viacom 18 Network are the official broadcasters of the IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 in India and will provide the live telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels to watch the India vs England 3rd Test 2024 match live on their TV. Fans can get access to the live streaming of the match on JioCinema app and website.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

ENG Playing 11: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (C), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

