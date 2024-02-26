IND vs ENG Live Score Updates: India find themselves in the driver's seat as play in the fourth Test heads into the fourth day in Ranchi. Having been on the back foot for the first two days after initially getting off to a good start, India mounted a comeback of sorts, led by Dhruv Jurel, who showed amazing resilience and composure to help the team get as close to the English total as possible. His effort was subsequently complemented by the bowlers with Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav sharing nine wickets between themselves. Having attained a lead of 46 runs, England would have hoped to set at least a total of around 250-270 runs, which would be tough to chase on a track like this. But Ashwin snared a record-equalling five-wicket haul and Kuldeep took four as England were bowled out for just 145 runs, setting India a 192-run target to chase and win the Test and series. Rohit Sharma Completes 4000 Test Runs, Achieves Feat in IND vs ENG 4th Test.

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma then saw out the remainder of the day's play, taking the score to 40/0 in just eight overs. With all 10 wickets in hand and 152 more runs to get, fans can expect this contest to end today itself with India coming out on top. However, that might not be as easy as it seems, especially if England manage to trigger a collapse and take wickets like they did on Day 2. Shoaib Bashir, the young spinner who bagged his maiden Test five-wicket haul, would be expected to play a huge role with the ball in hand and the same goes for Tom Hartley and even Joe Root. It remains to be seen what approach England adopt on Day 4 of this contest as they look to restrict India.

A lot of hope would be pinned on Jaiswal among the other Indian batters, especially in the kind of form he is in. The youngster has amassed more than 600 runs in this series and is showing no signs of slowing down. Skipper Rohit, who had scored a hundred in the first innings of the Rajkot Test, will look to be amongst the runs as well.