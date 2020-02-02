India vs New Zealand, Mount Maunganui Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here's How the Weather Will Behave for 5th T20I Match Between IND vs NZ at Bay Oval Stadium

File picture of India vs New Zealand (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With an aim of clean sweeping the five-match T20I series, the Indian team will take on New Zealand in the fifth match which will be hosted at the Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui. The fourth T20I went down the live wire as it witnessed a Super Over for the second consecutive time in the T20I series. The Men in Blue walked away with the last laugh winning the tiebreaker. The Indians have already won four games in the series so far and would be wanting to clinch the last one. Now ahead of the last match, let’s have a look at the weather, rain and the pitch report for the game. The match will begin at 8.00 PM IST and 12.30 PM IST. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 5th T20I Match.

The weather will be clear mostly and the teams will be greeted with cloudy weather. The temperature will be hovering at around 20-21 degree Celsius. Also, there wouldn’t be a drastic change in the weather as the temperature is likely to remain the same. There will be no rains which means the fans can enjoy the full game of cricket. This piece of news would surely have brought smiles on the faces of the fans. Now, check out the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather report (Photo Credits: Accweather,com)

Pitch report:

The track usually supports the batsmen and the fans can expect quite a good total on the board. For the bowlers, spinners would get assistance as compared to the pacers.