A lot has been predicted about the potential winner of the India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup 2021 and Michael Vaughan has now joined in the talk, sharing that Virat Kohli's team would get the better of the Men in Green in Dubai on Sunday, October 24. India hold an enviable record of winning all five encounters against Pakistan in past T20 World Cup matches. Now, they are headed into this clash with a lot of expectations, and most importantly, having won both their warm-up games against England and Australia, convincingly. Taking to Twitter, the former England captain wrote, "India should be too strong for Pakistan today .. But this Pakistan team in these conditions could beat anyone .. Hearing 1 Billion will be watching globally .. India to win."Virat Kohli Gears Up for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Clash With Some Scintillating Shots During Training (Watch Video)

Take a look at his tweet below:

India should be too strong for Pakistan today .. But this Pakistan team in these conditions could beat anyone .. Hearing 1 Billion will be watching globally .. India to win .. #India vs Pakistan #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 24, 2021

He also mentioned that this Pakistan side under these conditions, can beat anyone, probably because for a long time, they have played all their cricket here where they have hosted sides when international cricket was banned in their country. The 2009 champions should be familiar to these conditions and that might give them a slight edge. But India too played the second half of the IPL 2021 in UAE and also hold a good understanding of how the wickets would behave here.

