India Women’s National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India Women dishes out a comprehensive performance to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against West Indies Women. The two sides now meet in the second ODI with visitors West Indies looking to bounce back. Meanwhile for IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI live streaming online and live telecast in India details you can continue reading. Yearend Special: A Look at Some Biggest Upsets in Cricket in 2024.

India Women displayed an all-round performance in the series opener and clinched an impressive 211-run victory. IND-W posted 314/9 in their allotted 50 overs with Smriti Mandhana smashing 91. In response, West Indies women were bundled out for just 103 runs as Renuka Singh scalped 5/29. Apart from her, Priya Mishra chipped in with 2/22.

When is IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women’s National Cricket Team takes on West Indies Women’s National Cricket Team at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, December 24. The IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024 has a scheduled start time of 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024?

Viacom holds the official broadcasting rights for the IND-W vs WI-W ODI series 2024 in India. Fans in India can watch the IND W vs WI W live telecast of 2nd ODI 2024 on Sports18 channels. For IND W vs WI W 2nd ODI 2024 viewing option online scroll down. West Indies Squad Announced: Kraigg Brathwaite To Lead WI for Upcoming Test Series Against Pakistan.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024?

JioCinema is the official OTT platform for Viacom18. Fans in India can watch the IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024 free live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. Women in Blue will be looking to clinch the series in this fixture after having won the opening contest handsomely.

