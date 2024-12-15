Minnu Mani showcased excellent athleticism as he took the catch to dismiss Hayley Matthews during the IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 on Sunday, December 15. This happened in the second over of the game bowled by Titas Sadhu when the West Indies women's national cricket team captain attempted a big shot. Instead, she only ended up miscuing it and Minnu Mani ran while watching the ball before coming up with a full-length drive and catching the ball. What was also impressive is that she did not lose control of the ball even as she fell. India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score Updates of 1st T20I 2024.

Watch Minnu Mani's Excellent Catch to Dismiss Hayley Matthews Here:

Runs backwards ✅ Keeps her eyes on the ball ✅ Completes an absolutely sensational catch 👌 Minnu Mani - Take A Bow 🙌 🙌 Live ▶️ https://t.co/0G6LQ3gSPB#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/hULGlIr57X — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)