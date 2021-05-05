The Indian Cricket Team might leave for England early than expected for the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The high-voltage encounter will get underway on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Virat Kohli’s men were initially expected to travel UK in the first week of June, but they might travel as early as the last week of May due to the travel restrictions in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. With the second wave of coronavirus wreaking havoc in India, the British government put has banned the entry of Indian nationals from April 23. When is WTC Final, India vs New Zealand? Get World Test Championship 2021 Schedule and Venue Details.

As per a report on Sports Tak, the Indian players would leave for the UK as early as the last week of May, instead of the first week of June. The same report further states that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is in talks with the UK government for the same. Notably, following the WTC finals, India will cross swords with hosts England in a five-match Test series. Hence, BCCI is expected to consult with the British government to work out quarantine regulations. IPL 2021 Suspended Owing to Increase in Covid-19 Cases Within the Bio-Bubble.

While a 14-day quarantine period is mandatory, it remains to be seen if India players will be allowed to train during that period. Last year, West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland and Australia also travelled to England for bilateral series. However, all these teams trained during isolation period but only after testing negative in mandatory COVID-19 tests upon their arrival in the UK.

If BCCI plans to send the Indian team in the last week of May, they might announce the squads for World Test Championship final and the subsequent England series earlier than expected. Notably, several Indian and New Zealand Test players recently plied their trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which got postponed indefinitely after multiple COVID-19 cases inside the bio-secure bubble.

