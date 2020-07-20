BCCI have a tentative schedule ready for IPL 2020 and as the governing body wants to start the cash-rich league on September 26 and conclude on November 8, 2020. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will run for 44 days, in which a total of 60 matches will be played. The competition was earlier scheduled to begin on March 29 of this year bit had to be postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tentative Schedule for Indian Premier League 13 Between September 26 – November 7, Says Report.

With India being one of the hardest-hit countries by the virus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India are planning to host the tournament in its entirety in UAE in the above mentioned 44-day period. However, Star Sports, the official broadcasters of Indian Premier League are not happy with the new schedule as they want to make the optimum use of the Diwali week. Chartered Planes to Hotel Selection, Indian Premier League Franchises Begin Preparations for UAE.

This year Diwali is on November 14, 2020 and according to a report in Times of India, Industry sources believe that Star wants IPL 2020 to end in the Diwali weekend as it will boost up the advertising revenues.

But BCCI are not too keen on that time-period due to the national team’s busy schedule at the end of the year. India are to start their tour of Australia on December 3 and the governing body want to make ensure that they get enough time to recover before that series.

In adoption to this, Cricket Australia have reportedly demanded that the Indian team will have to remain in quarantine for 14 days before the two teams lock horns with each other in the four-match Test series.

‘If the IPL concludes by November 8, the team can fly to Australia by the 10th, undergo COVID tests and start practice and warm-up matches so that the first Test can begin as scheduled. Also, India might want to play a day-night warm-up game ahead of the proposed day-night Test, and that will add days to the schedule,’ a BCCI official was quoted saying by TOI.

BCCI are expected to take a final decision on IPL decision once ICC announces the inevitable postponement of the 2020 T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place between October 18 and November 15 in Australia.

