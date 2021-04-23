Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to clash on April 25 and both teams will be eager to continue their winning streak. RCB have won each of their opening four matches in IPL 2021 while CSK are on a three-match winning streak. They are the top two placed teams in IPL 2021 and will want to maintain that run. The match will also be a clash between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, two Indian captains. Dhoni is Mr cool while Kohli has always been the aggressor. Although the game is two days later, fans are already excited for the CSK vs RCB clash and have been trending the match on Twitter. They are excited to watch Kohli and Dhoni clash against each other. Virat Kohli’s Hilarious Gaffe at the Toss Sends Netizens ROFL, RCB Captain Says ‘I'm Not Used to Winning Tosses’ (Watch Video).

Kohli and Dhoni have clashed 26 times in Indian Premier League history and CSK lead the head-to-head records with 16 wins. RCB have won nine matches while one game ended in no-result. Both teams have one each in two meetings last season. But between 2015 and 2018, Chennai Super Kings won five straight matches before Royal Challengers Bangalore broke the hoodoo in 2019. In the last two seasons, RCB and CSK have won two games each. Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Receives RCB Jersey from Virat Kohli, Says ‘Time to Learn Cricket Rules’ (Watch Video).

Fans are already excited for their next clash and have been trending ‘#CSKvsRCB’ on Twitter. Many fans are also eager to see if Chennai can stop RCB’s winning run in IPL 2021 or will Royal Challengers Bangalore halt CSK’s winning run and march on to the IPL playoffs. Take a look at some of the top reactions on Twitter.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have beaten Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals and are on top of the IPL 2021 points table while Chennai Super Kings lost to Delhi Capitals. MS Dhoni-captained side have defeated Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

