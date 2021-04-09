The IPL 2021 is just a few hours away and we shall have the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians which will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will be played behind closed doors but Star Sports promises the fans to keep the fans entertained to the T. Thus, the broadcasters have come up with commentary in regional languages in order to cater to the audiences from all states. In this particular article, we shall talk about the live streaming details in Tamil. IPL 2021: RCB Specifically Targeted Glenn Maxwell in Auction, Says Virat Kohli.

The fans can also catch up with commentary in the languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu. Marathi is the new language that has been added to the roaster. About 100 commentators in all will be working to bring you the best of IPL 2021. Names like Abhinav Mukund, Subramaniam Badrinath, Yo Mahesh, Hemang Badani and others will be heard in the commentary box. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

How to Watch IPL 2021 Matches Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online?

Fans across India can live telecast all IPL 2021 matches on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League 14 and will be live telecasting all the matches for IPL fans. You can watch IPL 2021 games in the Tamil language on Star Sports 1 Tamil. Those fans unable to catch the live action on television sets can also follow all matches live online. Disney+ Hotstar, Star Network’s online media platform, will be live streaming the matches online for its fans in India. The fans can also set Tamil as their language and enjoy the game.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST and the toss will take place half an hour prior. RCB and MI both will look to have a winning start in the tournament. Stay tuned for more updates on the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2021 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).