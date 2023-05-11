Rajasthan Royals are in a spot of bother in the Indian Premier League 2023 with a staggering four defeats in the last five games. They have dropped to fifth in the points table and are in dire need of a win to arrest the slide. The team boasts of some of the biggest names in T20 cricket but despite this, the squad seems down on confidence at the moment. They made a bright start to the campaign but like the defeat against Hyderabad in the previous game, the team has gifted the matches to the opposition. Opponents Kolkata have won back-to-back games and another win will see them move to the top four. Kolkata Knight Riders versus Rajasthan Royals will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). KKR vs RR, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Clash at Eden Gardens Stadium.

Andre Russell turned back the clock against Punjab with a 23-ball 42 which helped the side secure a victory. Skipper Nitish Rana and opener Jason Roy were also among the runs in the last match which bodes well for the side. In terms of bowling, after a slow start, Varun Chakaravarthy has started picking up wickets but the form of Sunil Narine continues to be a worry.

Rajasthan Royals managed 214 runs against Hyderabad in the last game but managed a way to lose the game in dramatic fashion. Skipper Sanju Samson has been getting the runs consistently while Jos Butler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer make their batting unit one of the best in the competition. Kuldip Yadav was hit for a fifty in his four-over spell in the last game but he will enjoy bowling at the Eden Garden which has something to offer to the slow bowlers.

When Is KKR vs RR Match 56 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting Rajasthan Royals in a very important match in IPL 2023 on Thursday, May 11. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of KKR vs RR Match 56 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between KKR and RR will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. KKR vs RR IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 56 in Kolkata.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of KKR vs RR Match 56 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match. Expect the home side to dominate this contest and win it comfortably in the end.

