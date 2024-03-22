The festive season of cricket is back and so is the Indian Premier League. The much-awaited and anticipated IPL 2024 season is set to start from March 22. In the first match of the competition, defending champions Chennai Super Kings are all set to clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru at their home in Chepauk. Fans are excited to see a clash between the heavyweights and also between the two cricketing stars, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Ahead of the match, the fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will witness a grand opening ceremy which will kick-off proceedings of the IPL 2024. Every year the IPL gets going to a glittering ceremony and this year is no different. The fans at the M Chidambaram Stadium at Chennai will witness some of their favourite stars donning the stage with some breathtaking performances. IPL 2024 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of CSK vs RCB T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

The recent WPL 2024 opening ceremony saw the 'Badshah' of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan alongside some top stars of Bollywood like Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff. Tiger Shroff will be returning to the stage one in the IPL 2024 opening ceremony alongside his 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' co-star Akshay Kumar. Renowned singer Sonu Nigam and Oscar-winning music director A. R. Rahman will also rock the stage with their performances. The IPL organisers also announced that DJ Axwell, a member of the Swedish House Mafia will perform and entertain the fans in the mid-innings of the game.

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Timing

The first match of IPL 2023 will take place at 8:00 pm IST between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, March 22. Meanwhile, the opening ceremony of IPL 2024 will likely begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2024 Live Commentary: Customised Indian Sign Language Redefines Viewing Experience for Differently Abled Fans.

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming and Telecast

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast viewing option of the opening ceremony of IPL 2024 on Star Sports Network channels. Meanwhile, Viacom18 Network owns the digital rights of IPL 2024. Hence you can also watch the free live streaming viewing option of the IPL 2024 opening ceremony on the JioCinema app and website.

