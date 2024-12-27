Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Manjrekar got into an argument while discussing Yashasvi Jaiswal's run out on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test on December 27. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was batting well on 82, was involved in a miscommunication with Virat Kohli at the non-striker's end and was run out subsequently. While debating over the dismissal, Sanjay Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan seemed to have conflicting opinions. While Sanjay Manjrekar stated that the non-striker (Virat Kohli) could have responded to Yashasvi Jaiswal's call and ran without watching the ball, Irfan Pathan felt that if the ball was hit towards point, the striker could have made the call of not running. Yashasvi Jaiswal Run Out After Miscommunication With Virat Kohli During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Sanjay Manjrekar then retorted stating that the former Indian pacer wasn't using the right example and subsequently, the argument broke out. While Pathan insisted that it was his opinion, Sanjay Manjrekar felt that he was not allowed to speak by the ex-India all-rounder. "Thik hai. Agar aap mujhe baat nahi karna nahi dena chah rahe hai toh thik hai. Point ek accha udaharan nahi hai." (If you don't want me to speak, it is fine. But using the example of point is not right here). The two continued to voice their opinion on Yashasvi Jaiswal's run out when Manjrekar said, "Aap hi boliye." (You only speak). Virat Kohli Confronts Booing Fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground After Being Dismissed Late on Day 2 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Manjrekar's Argument Over Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanjay Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan get into heated argument over Jaiswal runout #INDvsAUS #Jaiswal #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/xLRSLBFtOl — Cricket Kraze (@cricketKraze11) December 27, 2024

Irfan Pathan went on to assert that at times it could have been the striker's call as well. Sanjay Manjrekar added, "Coaching book mein badlao lana chahiye, Irfan Pathan ka jo ye naya interpretation hai running between the wicket ka, woh coaching book mein daalna chahiye," (There has to be a change made in the coaching book with Irfan Pathan's interpretation of running between the wickets added to it." India ended Day 2 at 164/5, trailing Australia by 310 runs.

