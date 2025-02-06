IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: India National Cricket Team and England National Cricket Team face each other in three-match ODI Series. The format and the teams might be different but both teams will aim for a positive start ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. India won the T20I series earlier this month. The India vs England 1 st ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian standard Time) and will be played at the VCA ground in Nagpur. tar Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs England 2025 T20 series in India but will IND vs ENG be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the IND vs ENG viewing option. Indian Cricket Team New Jersey: India Players Pose in New Kit Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 (View Pics).

Many big name players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Joe Root will return to the action. Joe root will be making his return to the 50-over format after over an year-long break. Apart from him, England's playing XI features players who participated in the recently concluded T20I series. IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Nagpur.

Is IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England ODI series 2025 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV etc. The IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of the IND vs ENG ODI match.

