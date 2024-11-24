India continued domination on Day 3 of the India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Starting from overnight score of 172/0, India went on to score 487/6, before they declared and set a target of 534 runs ahead of Australia. Australia had a dismal start to their innings as they were down to 12/3 by the end of Day 3. Mohammed Siraj scalped the wicket of opposition captain Pat Cummins. Fans loved it and shared DSP Siraj memes on social media which went viral. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 3 Stumps: Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jasprit Bumrah Help India Dominate in Perth; Australia Set Daunting 534 Runs To Win.

DSP Siraj On Duty

DSP Siraj on duty https://t.co/jWHKcKxcSa pic.twitter.com/r5pRWb2kIH — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) November 24, 2024

DSP Siraj Waqt Me Giraftar Kiya

Night chowkidar hi chor nikla. DSP Siraj ne waqt me giraftar kiya — محمد تہمید (@the_great_one04) November 24, 2024

DSP Siraj Gets Cummins

DSP Siraj Silenced Pat Cummins

DSP Siraj On Duty

DSP Siraj in Action

DSP Siraj

DSP Siraj on duty pic.twitter.com/IxOulin0ee — Sober (@Soberhere_) November 24, 2024

DSP Siraj and Bumrah

