Mohammed Siraj is a viral sensation apart from being a star cricketer for India, and is netizens' favourite for his famous 'I believe only in Jassi bhai, because he is a game changer,' dialogue after Rohit Sharma and Co won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which the player recreated after Indian National Cricket Team's monumental win in IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 alongside the man himself, Jasprit Bumrah. Speaking with BCCI.tv for behind-the-scenes footage, Siraj, upon seeing Bumrah coming for a congratulatory hug, recreated the moment, which brought a smile to the latter's face. Indian Cricketer KL Rahul Showcases His Football Skills With Cricket Ball During IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 (Watch Video).

BCCI Shares Behind-The-Scenes After Famous Win

𝗔 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗵! 🎥 Let's go behind the scenes to witness raw emotions from the dressing room after India's thumping 295-run victory to go 1-0 up in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy! #TeamIndia | #AUSvINDhttps://t.co/3MCs5AbZMi — BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2024

Mohammed Siraj Recreates Viral Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cricket (@cricket_point79)

