Is Pakistan out of Asia Cup 2025? Fans might have this question in mind after the Pakistan National Cricket Team lost to the India National Cricket Team in a Group A match at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The Green Shirts suffered a crushing seven-wicket defeat at the hands of India in their much-awaited Group A showdown. Batting first, it was a poor batting effort from the Pakistan National Cricket Team against the India National Cricket Team as they were restricted to just 127/9. Sahibzada Farhan scored a hard-fought 40 off 44 deliveries while Shaheen Shah Afridi came in late and smashed 33 runs off just 16 deliveries. When is India vs Pakistan Next Match in Asia Cup 2025? Check Date, Time and Venue of Another Possible IND vs PAK Cricket Match.

But India chased down the 128-run target in just 15.5 overs, securing another victory in their Asia Cup 2025 campaign. It was a one-sided contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with the Men in Blue now winning both their Asia Cup 2025 matches. The Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan side had started off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a victory against Oman. Pakistan's batting performance wasn't particularly convincing in that match as well, but the bowlers rose to the occasion, defending a 161-run target with ease in the end, winning the match by 93 runs. India, Pakistan Players Avoid Handshakes After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Is Pakistan Out of Asia Cup 2025? Can Pakistan Still Qualify for Super 4 Round?

Pakistan's defeat to India is no doubt a big setback in their Asia Cup 2025 campaign but all is not over for the Salman Ali Agha-led side. The Pakistan National Cricket Team is still not out of Asia Cup 2025 after the loss to India in Dubai. The Green Shirts have one more match remaining in Group A, against the UAE (United Arab Emirates) on Wednesday, September 17 and will need to win that game in a bid to keep their Super 4 hopes alive. India, Pakistan Players Avoid Handshakes After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

After the India vs Pakistan match, Group A will have three more matches remaining: UAE vs Oman on September 15, UAE vs Pakistan on September 17 and India vs Oman on September 19 and should there not be any major upset, India and Pakistan are expected to qualify for the Super 4 round from this group.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2025 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).