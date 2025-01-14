India national cricket team ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged the ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2024. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced this on January 14. The right-arm speedster became the ICC Player of the Month after his dominating performance with the ball in the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Jasprit Bumrah finished as the highest wicket-taker (32) in the five-match Test series in Australia. The veteran pacer had an astounding average of 13.06, including three five-wicket hauls. The Indian pacer was also named Player of the Series for his outstanding performance with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah Shares Instagram Pic Amid Star India Pacer Ongoing Back Injury Concerns Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2024 is Jasprit Bumrah

Say hello 👋 to the ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2024! 🔝 A round of applause for Jasprit Bumrah! 👏 👏 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2ZpYHVv2L1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)