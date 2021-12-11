Karnataka will take on Mumbai in the latest round of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 in Elite group B of the competition. The Round 3 fixture will be played at the KCA Cricket Ground in Mangalapuram, Trivandrum on December 11, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams will be aiming to record maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Karnataka vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Preview: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Date, Venue and Live Streaming Details of Domestic Cricket Tournament.

Both teams have made mixed starts to their season as they find themselves tied on points with one win apiece after the opening two games. Mumbai lost their first game against Tamil Nadu but bounced back with a win against Baroda. Meanwhile, Karnataka outplayed Puducherry but were on the losing end against group leaders Tamil Nadu.

When is Karnataka vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Karnataka vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 20, 2021 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Karnataka vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Karnataka vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash live on one of their channels as they have received the official broadcasting rights of the competition

How To Watch Live Streaming of Karnataka vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will show Karnataka vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 live streaming and fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee.

