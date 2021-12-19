Karnataka would take on Rajasthan in Pre-Quarterfinal 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Sunday, December 19. The match would be played at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur and would start at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Karnataka would enter this contest as the favourites as their powerful batting lineup which includes skipper Manish Pandey, Karun Nair and also Ravikumar Samarth--all can take the game away on their way on any given day. They finished behind Tamil Nadu in Elite Group B and would take on Rajasthan, who ended in the first spot in Elite Group A, with four wins in five games. Sourav Ganguly Reveals That He Likes Virat Kohli’s Attitude, but Adds, ‘He Fights a Lot’

Despite a strong batting line-up, it would not be too advisable for Karnataka to become complacent and disregard Rajasthan. It would definitely be a very exciting game of cricket.

When is Karnataka vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Karnataka vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash will be played at the KL Saini Ground, Jaipur, on December 19, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Karnataka vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Karnataka vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash live on one of their channels as they have received the official broadcasting rights of the competition.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Karnataka vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will show Karnataka vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 live streaming and fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee.

