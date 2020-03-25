Kevin Pietersen Once Again Posts Message in Hindi, Urges Indians to Stay Indoors During 21-Day Lockdown; ‘Surakshit Rahe’, Says Former England Batsman

Kevin Pietersen. (Photo Credits: Facebook @kevinpietersen)

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen joined a host of members from the sports fraternity in appealing to the Indian citizens to stay indoors during the 21-day nation-wide lockdown declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb and contain the spread of coronavirus. “I request you to follow this instruction,” said the 277-capped former England international in his Hindi tweet. With things escalating quickly in the country, PM Modi declared that the nation will under lockdown for 21 days, starting March 25, 2020 (Wednesday). Over 550 people have been confirmed to have diagnosed COVID-19 so far in the country, while 11 people have died. ‘Hum Sab Coronavirus Ko Harane Mein Ek Saath Hai’: Kevin Pietersen Tweets in Hindi About COVID-19 Scare.

“Namaste India! I have heard that your situation is like ours, PM Modi has announced a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days. I request you to follow this instruction. We will fight coronavirus together and come out to this situation. Please stay at your home and stay safe, “the former England captain tweeted in Hindi. He also credited Bengal wicket-keeper batsman and Indian domestic player Shreevats Goswami for the message in Hindi. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Urge People to Stay Indoors During 21-Day Lockdown.

Kevin Pietersen Urges India to Stay Safe

Meanwhile, over 16,000 people have died due to coronavirus while more than four lakh people have been confirmed to have contracted the diseases with Italy, China and Iran the worst affected areas. India declared a 21-day lockdown until April 14, 2020, in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic. Essential services will, however, be available said the PM in the presser. He also praised everyone for the success of Sunday’s “Janta March” and urged everyone to stay at home and not step out.