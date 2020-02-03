KL Rahul Becomes Highest Run-Scorer in Bilateral T20I Series, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ T20I Series 2020

KL Rahul (Photo Credits: IANS)

KL Rahul enjoyed a sensational run during India’s 5-0 victory in T20I series against New Zealand and broke a flurry of records in the process. One of them was scoring most runs in a bilateral T20I series. The swashbuckling opener scored 224 runs in five matches and achieved the prestigious feat. He surpassed the previous record of 223 runs which was held by Damiao Couana of Mozambique in 2019 and New Zealand opener Colin Munro in 2018. During the course of the series, he scored two half-centuries and was also awarded as the Man of the Series. KL Rahul After Winning Man of the Series Against New Zealand, Says 'He is Not Thinking About T20 World Cup at the Moment.'

Speaking of Indians scoring most runs in a T20I series, Rahul went past Virat Kohli who scored 199 runs against Australia during the three-match T20I series in 2016. So, the wicket-keeper batsman has claimed some big milestones against the Kiwis and will eye to extend his golden run in India’s upcoming assignments as well. With this sort of spectacular show, the 27-year old has might have cemented his spot as an opener in T20Is and is expected to continue to start the innings even after Shikhar Dhawan’s comeback from injury.

Meanwhile, India and New Zealand will now lock horns in a three-match ODI series. The series opener will be played on February 5 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Men in Blue must be high on confidence after their recent triumph in T20I series and will aim to extend their purple patch in the 50-over format as well. On the other hand, the Kiwis will look for redemption and they should leave no stones unturned to clinch the series.