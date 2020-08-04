Kolkata Knight Riders have posted a special message for fans ahead of IPL 2020. The tournament will be held in UAE this year and the Kolkata Knight Riders took to social media and posted a message for the fans in Bengali. The message had a beautiful top view of the Eden Gardens and said that they might be going abroad but their ambition is to fight and win. the tournament. The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19, 2020, and will be played across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. IPL 2020: Here’s How Mumbai Indians, CSK, KXIP, KKR & Other Franchises Announced About Start of IPL 13.

The teams will leave for UAE on August 20, 2020. Ever since the IPL 2020 has been announced the franchises have been busy putting updates on social media which are related to their preparations. Kolkata Knight Riders had earlier posted a picture of Andre Russell where he was seen sweating it out in on the ground ahead of the much-awaited tournament. Now, let's have a look at the picture shared by KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be lead by Dinesh Karthik for now. Kolkata Knight Riders had shelled out a huge sum of 15.5 crores for Pat Cummins and he will surely be one of the players to watch out for. As of now, the fans are waiting for the IPL 2020 schedule.

