Former Chennai Super Kings and Indian national team bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji started trending on Twitter on October 15, 2020 (Thursday). It is understood that due to a tweet with the news of the Balaji’s death, the former cricketer’s name was trending on social media. The 39-year-old is currently serving as a bowling coach for three-time IPL champions CSK.

A Twitter account named 'Bollywood Insider' tweeted about Lakshmipathy Balaji’s accident which has gone viral. In the tweet, there was a photo of a crashed BMW car which they stated belonged to the former Chennai Super Kings player and he was badly injured in the accident. There was another tweet from the same account with the caption ‘RIP Lakshmipathy Balaji’.

This news is fake. Actually, a question was asked on Twitter on ‘India contest’ account, ‘which bowler took the first hat-trick in the Indian Premier League’. In response to this question, many people wrote the name of Laxmipathy Balaji – who took the first hat-trick of IPL history against Kings XI Punjab in 2008 – and due to this, he started trending on Twitter, after which the fake news of his accident was shared.

why fake news is running on #Lakshmipathy Balaji shame that social media user have some sense and responsibility you did it for SPB sir how many humans are effected through fake news — jobless indian darbar (@madhavanarasani) October 15, 2020

Why is Lakshmipathy Balaji trending? I hope he is ok. — Pushkar (@Myos_pasm) October 15, 2020

Lakshmipathy Balaji is currently in the Abated Arab Emirates with Chennai Super Kings where the ream is taking part in the Indian Premier League 2020. CSK are sitting sixth in the points table with just three wins from eight games and their chances of playoff qualifications are looking rather slim.

