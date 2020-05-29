‘Let’s Do Whatever We Can’: Yuvraj Singh Urges Countrymen to Support ‘Lesser Privileged’ People Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With each passing day, the number of COVID-19 positive patients is steadily increasing in India. As of now, more than 1.65 lakh people have been affected by the deadly disease with more than 4700 being killed. Seeing the urgency of the situation, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to his official Twitter account and urged his countrymen to take proper precautions and safety measures in order to not get affected by the widely spreading virus. The 2011-World Cup winner also asked the ‘showcase humanity’ and help the poor and under privilege people amid the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. Yuvraj Singh Shares Throwback Picture From ‘Days Without Mobile Phones.

“India has reported 7000+ new #Covid19 cases in the last 24 hrs. I request everyone to pls stay safe & maintain social distancing. Let’s do whatever we can to support the lesser privileged. No better time than now to show our humanity,” wrote Yuvraj on the micro-blogging website. In order to help the needy people in this time of global health scare, the talismanic cricket donated INR 50 lakhs to PM-CARES fund. Yuvraj also made a donation 15,000 N95 masks to healthcare workers. Meanwhile, have a look at his tweet.

View Post:

India has reported 7000+ new #Covid19 cases in the last 24 hrs. I request everyone to pls stay safe & maintain social distancing. Let’s do whatever we can to support the lesser privileged. No better time than now to show our humanity 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 29, 2020

Well, Yuvraj certainly wants normalcy to return as soon as possible and he’s contributing in every possible way to help the people of his country. The two-time World Cup winner also said that cricket action should only resume after the fight with the pandemic is over.

"My personal opinion is that first we need to defend our countries, the world from coronavirus. It needs to be completely eradicated or come down 90-95 percent because if it keeps on increasing the players will be afraid to come out to the path, go to the field, go to the dressing rooms or changing rooms," Yuvraj said at 'The Doosra' podcast on BBC.