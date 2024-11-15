Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma scripted history by scoring centuries in the IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024 on Friday, November 15. Both the India national cricket team batters cleaned the fence with relative ease and tore apart the South Africa national cricket team bowling attack and registered three-figure scores. This thus is the first instance of two batters scoring centuries in a single innings in a men's T20I match between full-member nations. The other two instances that this happened in men's T20Is overall were between the Czech Republic vs Bulgaria (2022) and Japan vs China (2024). Sanju Samson's Six Hits Fan in the Stands at The Wanderers Stadium During IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024 in Johannesburg (Watch Video).

This is the FIRST EVER instance of 2 centuries in a T20I innings. (full-members) Sanju Samson 💯 Tilak Varma 💯

