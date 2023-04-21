Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lock horns against Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The match will be played at the Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow on April 22, 2023. Lucknow’s IPL 2023 season is going well especially after having registered four wins and two losses after playing six games. Their last match ended in a victory when they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 runs to secure their fourth win of the tournament. Batting first, Lucknow raced off to a competitive total of 154 on the back of Kyle Mayers’ brilliant knock of 51. Defending 155, Avesh Khan (3-fer) and Marcus Stoinis (2-fer) shined with the ball as Lucknow successfully defended their first innings total. Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians Captain, Joins JioCinema As Brand Ambassador of IPL 2023.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are somehow unable to repeat their performances from the 2022 season as they slumped to another defeat in their next game against Rajasthan Royals. Their home game against RR saw the Sanju Samson-led side coming away with a three-wicket win. Batting first, Gujarat raced off to a challenging total of 177 on account of Shubman Gill and David Miller’s brilliant knock of 45 and 46 respectively. Defending 178, Gujarat bowlers were unsuccessful in restricting the Rajasthan batters as Rajasthan chased down the target with a few wickets in hand. The upcoming match provides Gujarat with a chance to rectify their mistakes and bounce back to winning ways.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Lucknow and Gujarat, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between LSG and GT, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Lucknow and Gujarat is Gujarat.

Google Win Probability for IPL 2023 match between LSG & GT. (Source:Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Gujarat Titans side are the favourites with 52% winning chance and it is also justified, considering their form in the recent matches. The prediction further states that Lucknow got 48% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a close encounter. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect a nail-biting contest. However, there is also possibility that Lucknow may go on to beat Gujarat, provided if Lucknow put up their best performance.

