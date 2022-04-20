In a rare scene, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) find themselves at the bottom of the points table. While CSK have managed to win just one game out of six matches, MI are winless. Meanwhile, the two teams meet in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match number 33. Ahead of the MI vs CSK, we take a look at the some of the facts related to the game. MI vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 33.

Needless to say, Mumbai Indians will be itching to pick first points on the table. With six back to back defeats, the Rohit Sharma-led side is short of confidence. Meanwhile, CSK too have been struggling but at least have a win in their kitty. But they too come into the match with a defeat in their last outing.

MI vs CSK Head-to-Head Record

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have taken on each other 32 times. Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record with 19 wins against 13. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 33 Key Players

Mumbai Indians have been struggling to get going and a lot depends on Rohit Sharma’s batting performance. Apart from him, Dewald Brevis will hold the key for former champions. In CSK camp, all eyes will be on Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 33 Mini Battles

This Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will also see many mini-battles, all of which can have a decisive impact on the game. The duels between Chris Jordan and Ishan Kishan and the between Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan are the ones that fans will be very keen on following.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 33 Venue and Match Timing

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on April 21, 2022 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 33 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The MI vs CSK match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the MI vs CSK live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 33 Likely Playing XIs

MI Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills.

CSK Predicted Playing 11: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

