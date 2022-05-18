Mumbai, May 17: A superb opening stand by skipper Rohit Sharma (48) and Ishan Kishan (43) went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad, aided by 3/23 by Umran Malik and a couple of untimely run-outs, defeated Mumbai Indians by three runs in Match 65 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday. Asked to bat first on a pitch that started slow but eased out a bit later in the evening, Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on a 44-ball 76 by Rahul Tripathi and his two 70-plus partnerships with Priyuam Garg (42) and Nicholas Pooran (38) to post a challenging 193/6 in 20 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Keep IPL 2022 Playoffs Hopes Alive With Win Over Mumbai Indians.

In reply, Mumbai Indians failed to capitalise on the 95-run opening stand by Sharma and Kishan and some lusty hitting by Tim David (46 off 18), who struck four massive sixes in one over by T Natarajan, to finish at 190/7, falling short by a narrow margin. Sunrisers Hyderabad reeled in the rampaging Mumbai Indians in the middle-overs, sending back Daniel Sams (18), Tilak Varma (8), and Tristan Stubbs (run out for 2) during this period as Mumbai Indians from 95/1 in the 11th over, slumped to 144/5 in the 17th. Tim David struck four sixes off a wild over by Natarajan, which was stretched by two wides and conceded 26 runs in all. Umran Malik Wins Yet Another 'Swiggy Instamart Fastest Delivery of the Match' Award in IPL 2022.

But David was run out off the last ball of that over, going for a sharp single to retain the strike as Natarajan touches the ball onto the stumps at the non-strikers' end. With 19 needed off the last two overs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a wicket-maiden over, getting the wicket of Sanjay Yadav (0) as Mumbai's hopes ended in another defeat. The win took SRH to 12 points from 13 matches, the same as Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. They are in the eighth position, but still have a faint chance of making it to the top four if they win their remaining match and other results go in their favour as five teams separated by two points fight for the fourth playoff spot.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 193/5 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 76, Priyam Garg 42, Nicholas Pooran 38; Ramandeep Singh 3/20, Jasprit Bumrah 1/32) beat Mumbai Indians 190/7 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 48, Ishan Kishan 43, Tim David 46; Umran Malik 3/23) by 3 runs.

