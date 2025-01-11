Cricket has seen some rare and entertaining moments over the years and this will go down as one of them. In a rare occurrence, a father caught a ball in the stands after his son was hit for a six! During the Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat match in BBL 2024-25, pacer Liam Haskett was hammered on the leg-side by Nathan McSweeney and the ball flew comfortably over the fence for a maximum. However, the man who caught the ball with extended hands was none other than Liam's father, as informed by Adam Gilchrist on commentary. The man, expectedly was not happy with the outcome of the delivery and did not waste time in throwing the ball back into the field of play. Adelaide Strikers won the match by 56 runs. Matthew Short Registers Fastest-Ever Century For Adelaide Strikers In Big Bash League History, Achieves Feat During Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Liam Haskett's Father Takes Catch After He is Hit for A Six

No way! Liam Haskett got hit for six by Nathan McSweeney. The guy in the crowd that caught the catch? His DAD 😆 #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/qyVVGXNGxt — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2025

