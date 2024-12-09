Mumbai, December 9: Joe Root tied with Rahul Dravid, becoming player with fifth-highest number of Test tons during second Test against New Zealand. Let us look at top century scorers in Test cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credit: ANI)

The Indian batting legend has most Test centuries, having made 51 tons in 200 matches. He has scored 15,921 runs in 329 innings at an average of 53.98, with 68 fifties as well. Hat-Tricks in Tests: From Jasprit Bumrah to Gus Atkinson, Take A Look At 5 Recent Bowlers With The Feat in Longer Format of Cricket.

Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

The South African all-rounder has 45 Test tons to his name. He has made 13,289 runs at an average of 55.37 in 166 matches, with 58 fifties to his name as well.

Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting (Credit: 9newsaustralia Twitter)

The former Australian captain has registered 41 Test tons. In 168 Tests, Ponting has scored 13,378 runs at an average of 51.85, with 41 centuries and 62 fifties to his name. His best score is 257.

Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara (Photo credit: Twitter)

The elegant Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter has 38 Test tons to his name in his illustrious Test career. In 134 Tests and 233 innings, he has scored 12,400 runs at an average of 57.40, with 38 centuries and 52 fifties to his name. His best score is 319. Joe Root Completes ‘Century’ of Fifty Plus Scores in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During ENG vs NZ 2nd Test 2024.

Joe Root and Rahul Dravid

Joe Root in action (Photo Credit: X/@englandcricket)

Root and Dravid have 36 Test tons each to their name. While Dravid has scored 13,288 runs in 164 matches at an average of 52.31, Root has made 12,886 runs in 151 matches at an average of 50.93.