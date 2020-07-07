As former Indian captain MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday (July 7, 2020), his wife Sakshi Rawat took to Instagram and shared a heart-warming message for her husband. While posting a series of pictures, Sakshi revealed that the talismanic cricketer is getting ‘smarter and sweeter’ with each passing day. The fans were in awe when they came across the post and they filled the comment section with lovely messages. Well, MS Dhoni and Sakshi, who marked their 10 marriage anniversary a few days ago, are known to be one of the sweetest couples and Sakshi’s latest post certainly shows why. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: Times When Former Indian Captain and His Daughter Ziva Dazzled Social Media.

“Marking the date you were born, another year older, greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter. (Literally) You are a man who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts. Let’s celebrate another year of your life by cutting a cake and blowing the candles! Happy Birthday, the Husband,” wrote Sakshi while sharing the snaps on the picture-sharing website. MS Dhoni Birthday Messages: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Kedar Jadhav, Shikhar Dhawan and Others From Cricket Fraternity Wish CSK Captain.

View Post:

As Dhoni has not been active on social media in recent times, fans get the update of the star cricketer through the photos and videos shared by his better-half. On many occasions, Sakshi has filmed Dhoni while he’s enjoying time at his farm house in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, Dhoni, who hasn’t played a professional match after India’s exit from 2019 World Cup, is in the twilight on his career and his retirement plan still remains a hot topic of discussion among the cricket fans. He, however, was set to lead Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, the T20 tournament got postponed due to the COVID-19 break and it will be interesting to see when the veteran cricketer will make a comeback.

