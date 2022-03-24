MS Dhoni has decided to step down as the captain of Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2022. Ravindra Jadeja will lead the side in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. The 40-year-old is one of the most successful captains in the history of the sport and boasts a great record in this competition as well. So as MS Dhoni steps down, here are his stats as a captain in IPL. Here's a List of IPL 2022 Captains of All 10 Teams in Indian Premier League Season 15.

MS Dhoni has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings side since the inaugural edition of IPL. He has been their skipper every time the franchise has participated in the competition, however, the 40-year-old will not be leading the outfit this season. Dhoni has led CSK to four titles - the second-most in history. Most Successful Captains in IPL: List of Skippers With Highest Win Percentage in Indian Premier League.

He holds the record of captaining the most matches in the cash-rich league's history, leading in a total of 204 games. MS Dhoni has captained Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants in the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, let's have a look at MS Dhoni's stats as a captain.

MS Dhoni Captaincy Record in IPL

MS Dhoni has captained a total of 204 games in the IPL. These came for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants from 2008 to 2021. He has won 121 matches (CSK:116, RPSG:5), lost 82 and one match was ended without a result. His winning percentage in the competition is 59.60.

Player Matches Won Lost Draw No Result Teams Titles MS Dhoni 204 121 82 0 1 Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants 4

MS Dhoni has captained Chennai Super Kings for 12 seasons leading the team to four titles. Under his leadership, CSK have reached the finals on nine out of 12 seasons, the most by any franchise.

Chennai Super Kings enter IPL 2022 as the defending champions and will be under the leadership if Ravindra Jadeja, The all-rounder has been a part of the CSK franchise since 2012 and will only be the third player after MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina to lead them in the competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2022 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).