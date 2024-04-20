MS Dhoni is a name which is loved all across the country. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman continues to receive rousing receptions and loud cheers in every stadium or venue he goes, despite having retired from international cricket back in 2020. The former Indian captain now competes just in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings, and whenever and wherever there's a CSK match, fans throng to the stadium in numbers to show support for the 42-year-old. The former CSK captain is loved throughout the nation, and in Chennai, his fans revere him as the 'Thala', which in Tamil means 'Head' or 'Leader'. Such a moniker is fitting for a personality as Dhoni, who has been not only one of the best captains in international cricket but also in the IPL, having led Chennai Super Kings to five trophies--the joint-most won by any franchise alongside Mumbai Indians. Quinton de Kock's Wife Sasha’s Smartwatch Sends Noise Alert Notification As MS Dhoni Comes Out to Bat in LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match.

And quite frankly, Dhoni too has not let down his massive legion of fans. Last year, he said he would work hard and keep fit for one more season. In 2024, he brought out a version of himself which fans got to experience when he broke into the scene. The veteran has rolled back the years with some sensational displays of hard-hitting, the most iconic of which was his three back-to-back sixes off Hardik Pandya's bowling during the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match. His score of 20 eventually became the difference maker between the two most successful IPL teams. Against Lucknow Super Giants, Dhoni enthralled the fans with his aggressive batting, smashing 28 runs off just nine balls at an astounding strike rate of 311.1! MS Dhoni Receives Rousing Reception From Fans As He Walks Out to Bat at Ekana Cricket Stadium During LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

As is the case with renowned sportspersons, fans always seek pictures of MS Dhoni, which they use as wallpapers for their devices, including laptops, desktops and even mobile phones. There are also many other fans who download these pictures from the internet and print them out before sticking them on their cupboards or walls. Dhoni's pictures in CSK's IPL 2024 jersey have gone viral on social media and fans would be keen on possessing the HD versions of many of these images. Many have touted IPL 2024 to be Dhoni's last and there has not been any official confirmation from the man himself about his future in the tournament. See some of Dhoni's HD images below. Will MS Dhoni Play in IPL 2025? Ex-CSK Star Suresh Raina Provides Answer (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni CSK Jersey HD Wallpaper

MS Dhoni in action (Photo credit: Twitter @IPL)

Dhoni HD Desktop Wallpaper

MS Dhoni (Photo credit: Twitter @IPL)

As they say, 'enjoy while it lasts' and fans have exactly done that as they showered their love on the '42-year-old young wicketkeeper' from Jharkhand who has left an indelible on Indian and world cricket. Fans would hope for Dhoni to produce more such memorable moments which they will cherish for a very, very long time to come.

