Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni bid adieu to international cricket on Saturday (August 15) evening and tributes are pouring in for him from all around the world. In a typical Dhoni style, the wicket-keeper batsman caught everyone off-guard by announcing his retirement through an Instagram post. Fans went in a frenzy after coming across the shocking news as #MSDhoni became one of the top trends on Twitter. Eyes of the cricket lovers were wet as they saw an era coming to an end. During his 16-year long career, the Ranchi-born cricketer guided India to many memorable victories and earned a lot of fans. However, it was his family who stood by him in all the times. MS Dhoni Retires: Runs, Dismissals & Victories; The Magical Tale of Former India Captain Between Two Heart-Breaking Run-Outs.
Fans, who have watched the legendary cricketer’s biopic – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, must be knowing how his closed ones helped him accomplish his dreams. On July 4, 2010, Dhoni tied knots with Sakshi Rawat in Dehradun. Five years later, the lovely couple got blessed with a baby girl, and they named her Ziva. Despite not being one of the most active users of social media, the two-time World Cup-winning captain has shared many photos and videos featuring his family, which are nothing but adorable. Have a look. MS Dhoni’s Retirement at 7:29 PM Carries Uncanny Connection With India’s Defeat Against New Zealand in 2019 World Cup Semi-Final.
All Hearts!!
Birthday Celebrations!!
Family Goals!!
Walking together for 10 years has been a team work . Building space for each others growth has helped us mature. Being mad at each other, at times, made us come closer. Prioritising the matters in life, made us realise the importance of those! Playing fair by not pushing each other has made us stronger. Working together through the ups and downs, made us understand the magic of love! 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 Celebrating this day by being grateful to our parents, siblings, relatives and friends. Missing our loving and caring friends who have been our strong support system at all times. Thank you to all the loving fans, without them the journey would be bland😃😃
Fun Time!!
Adorable!!
Daddy Duties!!
Ziva Getting Hairdo!!
Trophies And Family!!
The talismanic wicket-keeper batsman might have bid farewell to international cricket. However, he will be seen in action in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League which will get underway on September 19 in UAE. Dhoni has already guided the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to three IPL titles and will not mind adding the fourth one in his cabinet.
