Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni bid adieu to international cricket on Saturday (August 15) evening and tributes are pouring in for him from all around the world. In a typical Dhoni style, the wicket-keeper batsman caught everyone off-guard by announcing his retirement through an Instagram post. Fans went in a frenzy after coming across the shocking news as #MSDhoni became one of the top trends on Twitter. Eyes of the cricket lovers were wet as they saw an era coming to an end. During his 16-year long career, the Ranchi-born cricketer guided India to many memorable victories and earned a lot of fans. However, it was his family who stood by him in all the times. MS Dhoni Retires: Runs, Dismissals & Victories; The Magical Tale of Former India Captain Between Two Heart-Breaking Run-Outs.

Fans, who have watched the legendary cricketer’s biopic – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, must be knowing how his closed ones helped him accomplish his dreams. On July 4, 2010, Dhoni tied knots with Sakshi Rawat in Dehradun. Five years later, the lovely couple got blessed with a baby girl, and they named her Ziva. Despite not being one of the most active users of social media, the two-time World Cup-winning captain has shared many photos and videos featuring his family, which are nothing but adorable. Have a look. MS Dhoni’s Retirement at 7:29 PM Carries Uncanny Connection With India’s Defeat Against New Zealand in 2019 World Cup Semi-Final.

All Hearts!!

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on May 12, 2019 at 4:08pm PDT

Birthday Celebrations!!

View this post on Instagram Happy Bday ❤️ A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Jul 6, 2019 at 4:18pm PDT

Family Goals!!

Fun Time!!

Adorable!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Nov 19, 2019 at 10:04pm PST

Daddy Duties!!

View this post on Instagram ziva and me A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Jul 15, 2016 at 2:44am PDT

Ziva Getting Hairdo!!

Trophies And Family!!

The talismanic wicket-keeper batsman might have bid farewell to international cricket. However, he will be seen in action in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League which will get underway on September 19 in UAE. Dhoni has already guided the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to three IPL titles and will not mind adding the fourth one in his cabinet.

