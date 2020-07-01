India celebrates National Doctors’ Day 2020 on July 1 in order to acknowledge and thank doctors for all their efforts in saving lives. A doctor is certainly an integral part of the society as not everyone can heal wounds. In fact, the significance of this day is even higher this year as the world is fighting from the COVID-19 virus and the health-care workers can’t be thanked enough for their services. On the occasion, many prominent members of the Indian cricket fraternity including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma took to social media and saluted the doctors for their selfless services. National Doctor's Day 2020 Images, Quotes & WhatsApp Stickers: Send Happy Doctor's Day Greeting Cards.

The special day is observed in order to honour the birth and death anniversary of the great physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Meanwhile, as the Coronavirus tends to transmit very quickly from person to person, the doctors are also risking their own health in danger while treating a COVID-19 positive patient. Nevertheless, the doctors are certainly doing a commendable job as the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is quite good. Owing to the fact, cricket stars hailed doctors from head to toe and thanked them for being in the frontline in this battle. Meanwhile, have a look at their wishes.

Wishes From Master Blaster!!

On #DoctorsDay, let us all appreciate the 24/7 selfless efforts of our frontline doctors and pray for their safety & well being. 🙏🏼 They have always been our shield and refuge in any health crisis. My salute to all the doctors across India & the world. pic.twitter.com/Fa3yUjutLN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 1, 2020

Virat Kohli's Message!!

Not just today but everyday we should celebrate the spirit of our doctors and health care workers. Thank you for your commitment towards helping so many people. I salute your spirit and dedication. #NationalDoctorsDay 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 1, 2020

Rohit Sharma Acknowledges The Sacrifices!!

We all know the sacrifices & courage our Doctors have shown in these difficult times.Words can’t describe what their efforts mean to us.I just want to wish them the best. A humble request to all citizens to adhere to their protocols & make it easier for them #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/sRShz6OeOD — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 1, 2020

Yuvraj Singh Thanks Heroes!!

To our real heroes, thank you for your commitment to serve society, especially in these difficult times. We appreciate all your wonderful efforts. You are the embodiment of selflessness, compassion and love. #HappyDoctorsDay! pic.twitter.com/ePAj8OZRHT — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 1, 2020

Suresh Raina's Appreciation Post!!

Happy #NationalDoctorsDay With everything going on, It's an appreciation post to EVERY SINGLE PERSON in healthcare, sacrificing their health to save ours. To our doctors, trainers working tirelessly to help us get thru any challenge! This year, we are grateful now more than ever — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 1, 2020

Talking about cricket action, Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council chairman Brijesh Patel has made it clear that BCCI is planning to conduct the 2020 edition of the gala tournament in October-November. However, they have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of the T20 World Cup.

