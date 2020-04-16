Netizens Revisit Moments When Yuvraj Singh Snatched Champagne From VVS Laxman To Celebrate India's 2004 Win In Pakistan (Watch Video)

Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: getty)

India vs Pakistan cricket matches are games which have been relished by fans all over the world. Now, here was one video when India won the game against the Men in Green in 2004. The matches were held in Pakistan where India won the series against Pakistan. India also went on to win the three-game Test series. After the win, India went on to celebrate the 2-1 win in a wild manner. Post this, Sourav Ganguly opened a champagne bottle and then VVS Laxman poured started pouring the drink on the Indian captain. Sachin Tendulkar Hilariously Trolls Yuvraj Singh on Twitter, Netizens Wonder If Virender Sehwag Is Using Master Blaster’s Handle.

But Yuvraj Singh snatched the bottle of champagne and started having a sip from the drink. The netizens could not stop themselves from sharing the video. India won the first Test match, but then Pakistan made a stunning comeback in Lahore and won the game by nine wickets. Sourav Ganguly got injured in the second Test match, but in the third game, the left-hander made a comeback into the squad and India won the game at Rawalpindi. This was their first Test series win in Pakistan.

Post which, the Indians celebrated their win in this manner. Check out the video below:

- India's first test series win in Pakistan - @SGanguly99 became the most successful Indian Test captain after this win. - Dressing room celebration @VVSLaxman281, a novice with that Champagne bottle as @YUVSTRONG12 snatched it 😂#OnThisDay in 2004. pic.twitter.com/9HEQocXruk — Ritesh (@Sachislife) April 16, 2020

Talking about India vs Pakistan series, for a few years, the bilateral series between the two countries has not been happening. The last time the two teams met each other was in 2012. The two teams meet only in the ICC competitions.