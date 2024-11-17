India's Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were blessed with their second newborn last week, which prevented the cricketer from traveling to Australia with the Indian National Cricket Team for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Sharma is most likely to miss the IND vs AUS 1st Test at Perth but is expected to join India Down Under ahead of the second match at Adelaide, which could witness the ace-batter score a massive century as per his track record. Rohit Sharma and Wife Ritika Sajdeh Welcome Baby Boy, India Cricket Team Captain Makes Adorable Announcement on Social Media.

Rohit Sharma's Interesting Stat

Rohit Sharma's 1st match After marriage Scored 171* v AUS in AUS (2016) After 1st Child Scored 133 vs AUS in AUS (2019) After 2nd Child Again gonna face AUS in AUS (2024)*#INDvsAUS — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) November 16, 2024

After every personal event, Sharma has registered a hundred for India on the international stage upon his return, and interestingly, have been against Australia in their backyard. Sharma hammered a blistering 171* against Australia in Perth on 12 January 2016, just a few weeks after his marriage with Ritika, which took place on 13 December 2015. Rohit Sharma and Wife Ritika Sajdeh Welcome Baby Boy; Shikhar Dhawan Congratulates Couple On Their Special Day.

Sharma hit a 129-ball 133 against Australia at Syndey on 12 January 2019, just 13 days after the birth of his firstborn, Samaira, who celebrates her birthday on December 30, 2015.

Heading into the BGT 2024-25, Sharma has seen a rough patch against New Zealand and Bangladesh at home in Tests, which puts additional weight on the captain's shoulder. Following this trend, it will be interesting to see if Sharma is third time lucky and manages to celebrate the birth of his second child majestically on the field, with all the signs falling in place.

