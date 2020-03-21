‘Not Curfew but Care for You’: Virender Sehwag Explains Importance of Janta Curfew in His Own Style (See Tweet)

Virender Sehwag (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just like many other people from cricket fraternity, former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for the 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 (Sunday) from 7 AM to 9 PM. Taking to his official Twitter account, the 2011 World Cup-winner explained the importance of the step and its need in the hour but in his very own style. Sehwag also said that people can cut that time by playing indoor games like Carrom, Ludo ,Saanp Seedhi (Snake and Ladders) with their family. Janata Curfew: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul & Others Laud PM Modi’s Initiative to Fight Coronavirus Fears.

“This #JantaCurfew is not a curfew but Care for you. Hum sabko ekjut rehna hai par ikattha nahi hona hai. Sabki khwaish rehti thi ki gharwaalon ke saath samay bita paayein. Ab woh samay aur mauka mila hai. Ghar mein Carrom, Ludo ,Saanp Seedhi khelkar purani yaadein taza kijiye,” wrote the legendary cricketer on the micro-blogging website. Apart from him, cricketers like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal also batted for Janta Curfew and praised the Indian PM for the step. However, Sehwag’s style of explaining the things was certainly one of a kind. Have a look.

"This #JantaCurfew is not a curfew but Care for you. Hum sabko ekjut rehna hai par ikattha nahi hona hai. Sabki khwaish rehti thi ki gharwaalon ke saath samay bita paayein. Ab woh samay aur mauka mila hai. Ghar mein Carrom, Ludo ,Saanp Seedhi khelkar purani yaadein taza kijiye — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 20, 2020

The Janta Curfew is in initiative in which people are asked not to step outside home from 7 AM to 9 PM on March 22. The PM also asked people to refrain from doing panic shopping and assured that there will be no shortage of food. Over 150 people in the nation have been tested positive for COVID-19 and people will certainly not want the infection to spread more.