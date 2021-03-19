Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand gets underway with the first ODI of the three-match series. The encounter takes place at University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday (March 20). This series is a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, and both teams would be determined to emerge victorious. Having defeated a second-string West Indies 3-0 in their last ODI assignment, Bangladesh might be confident, but the Kiwi challenge would be much more formidable. On the other hand, this will be New Zealand’s first ODI assignment after the COVID-19 halt. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for NZ vs BAN clash. How To Watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Live Telecast of NZ vs BAN Match & Cricket Score Updates on Gazi TV.

With regular skipper Kane Williamson ruled out with an elbow injury, wicket-keeper Tom Latham will lead the Blackcaps in the three-match series. Big names like Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholas, James Neesham, Trent Boult and Tim Southee will also feature in the series and the Bangla Tigers must take the field with a solid game plan. The absence of veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who’s on paternity leave, would hurt the visitors, but veterans like skipper Tamim Iqbal Mushfiqur Rahim Mamudullah and Mustafiuzr Rahman need to put their hands up. As the upcoming clash takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keepers for NZ vs BAN 1st ODI Dream11 team should be Tom Latham (NZ) and Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN).

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with four batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Devon Conway (NZ), Martin Guptill (NZ), Mamudullah (BAN) and Tamim Iqbal (BAN).

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for NZ vs BAN 1st ODI 2020 team should be Jimmy Neesham (NZ) and Mitchell Santner (NZ).

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Tim Southee (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ) and Mustafiuzr Rahman (BAN).

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tom Latham (NZ), Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Devon Conway (NZ), Martin Guptill (NZ), Mamudullah (BAN), Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Tim Southee (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ) and Mustafiuzr Rahman (BAN).

Martin Guptill (NZ) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Trent Boult (NZ) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

