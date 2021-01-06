In the second Test match against Pakistan, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scored brilliant double century innings of 238 runs. During this innings, Williamson also completed 7000 runs of his international Test career after which he has become the fastest batsman to score 7000 runs in Tests for New Zealand. Williamson set this record in the 83rd test match of his career, after which he broke the records of many other legends including Brian Lara, Javed Miandad, Ricky Ponting, Younis Khan, Joe Root, Kevin Pietersen, & Michael Clarke. ICC Hails Kane Williamson as New Zealand Captain Becomes Number One Test Batsman, Netizens Praise Kiwi Star.

Fourth double century in test

Williamson faced 364 balls during his innings against Pakistan at Christchurch and hit a total of 28 fours during the 238-run marathon innings. This is the fourth double century in Williamson's Test career. After which he has also equalled former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum's record by scoring 4 double centuries in Test cricket.

Williamson now ahead of 14 batsmen

Kane Williamson has beaten 14 batsmen by scoring a fourth double century in a Test career. He is now ahead of batsmen in Test cricket like Steve Smith, Cheteshwar Pujara, Joe Root, Azhar Ali, Ross Taylor, Chris Gayle, Gary Kirsten, Vivian Richards, Stephen Fleming, Mushfiqur Rahim, Bob Simpson, Kevin Petersen, Justin Langer and Sanath Jayasuriya. These batsmen have scored a double century in their Test career thrice.

Williamson equals batsmen

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has equalled 9 batsmen by scoring a fourth double ton in Tests. The batsmen who scored 4 double centuries in Tests are Sunil Gavaskar, Brendon McCullum, Zaheer Abbas, Michael Clarke, Hashim Amla, Greg Chappell, Mohammad Yusuf, Gordon Greenidge and Len Hutton.

Most fifties by a New Zealand player

Williamson has also become the batsman to score 50 plus times in New Zealand's Test. He has scored 50+ runs- 56 times in test cricket. Williamson has broken Stephen Fleming's record by doing so. Fleming was successful in scoring 55- plus 50s in Test cricket.

Broke Latham's record, leaving Babar behind

Kane Williamson has also become the highest run-scorer in 3 consecutive Tests for New Zealand by scoring 618 runs. In this case, he broke the record of 611 runs by fellow batsman Tom Latham, which he made in the 2019-20 season. Not only this, Kane Williamson has the highest batting average among batsmen who have scored at least 500 Test runs since 1 January 2018. During this time, he has scored at an average of 67.89. Whereas, Babur Azam is at number two with an average of 62.80.

Don Bradman's record is far away

Australian batsman Don Bradman holds the record for the most double centuries(12). Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (11) is second and Brian Lara (9) is third in this list.

Virat Kohli, Volley Hammond and Mahela Jayawardene are jointly at number four with 7 double centuries. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag has scored 6 and Rahul Dravid has scored 5 double centuries. After this, Kane Williamson has joined the legendary club with 4 double centuries in Test cricket.

