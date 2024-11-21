The Bangladesh National Cricket Team is travelling away from home as they are ready to take on the West Indies National Cricket Team in a two-match Test Series. The WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 is all set to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda from Friday, November 22. West Indies at home a couple of months back contested against South Africa in a two-match Test series where they whitewashed South Africa 2-0 after winning both of the Test matches. West Indies will look to carry their momentum coming into the Test series against Bangladesh. ‘Virat Kohli Will Excel in Australia’: Irfan Pathan Gives His Take on Indian Batter’s Performance in IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (See Post).

Bangladesh played their last Test match against India National Cricket Team where they lost both Test matches against India. Bangladesh struggled in India and their performance was under average. But Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh will be looking to make a comeback when they travel away from home once again. It will be a tough encounter for Bangladesh as West Indies are a tough side at their home and having defeated South Africa in the last Test series they will be coming in confident.

How to Watch Live Telecast of West Indies vs Bangladesh Test Series 2024?

Unfortunately, due to the absence of any official broadcaster the West Indies vs Bangladesh Test series 2024 will not be telecasted live on any TV channel in India.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming of West Indies vs Bangladesh Test Series 2024?

Fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the WI vs BAN Test series 2024 live streaming online at the cost of the subscription.

