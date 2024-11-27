Hosts Zimbabwe will clash against visitors Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the ongoing three-match series on November 28, which will also be the series decider, with both teams having won one contest apiece. Zimbabwe National Cricket Team won the first ODI via DLS, while Pakistan National Cricket Team took home the second One-Day quite comprehensively to set up the series decider. Saim Ayub Scores Joint-Third Fastest ODI Century By A Pakistan Batsman, Achieves Feat By Scoring Maiden One-Day International Century in ZIM vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024.

Zimbabwe were outplayed and outclassed in the second ODI, where Pakistan notched up a 10-wicket victory, thanks to a splendid hundred from Saim Ayub, chasing 146. The PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024 will also be held in Bulawayo, which hosted the first two encounters.

PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI Key Players

Saim Ayub Dion Myers Abrar Ahmed Sean Williams Agha Salman

PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI Key Battles

Debutant Abrar Ahmed toyed with Zimbabwe batters in the PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI, where Dion Myers shone in playing the mystery spinner. Myers will look to excel the second time around and deny Ahmed inroads. Saim Ayub hit Zimbabwe bowlers all over the park in the second ODI and will look to repeat the same. However, the likes of Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava will be eager to up their game in the series decider and get the better of the batter.

PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI Venue and Match Timing

The third and final ODI of the series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024 will start at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan Beat Zimbabwe by 10 Wickets in 2nd ODI 2024; Saim Ayub's Maiden Century, Abrar Ahmed's Four-Fer Help Visitors Level Series 1-1.

PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Unfortunately, with no official broadcaster in India, the PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI will not have a TV live telecast. However, fans in India can head over to the FanCode app and website for live viewing options for streaming, where a pass would be needed.

PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024 Likely XI

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(wk & c), Agha Salman, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team: Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2024 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).