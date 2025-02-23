Where to Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team? In the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match fierce rivals Pakistan and India face off at the Dubai International Stadium. Both Pakistan and India are placed in Group A of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and have played one match each thus far. While Pakistan lost to New Zealand in the tournament opener, India defeated Bangladesh in their opening match. It is a must-win game for Pakistan in order to keep their semi-final chances alive. On the other hand, India will almost qualify for the semi-final if they beat Pakistan. Is India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports? Where To Watch IND vs PAK Free Live Streaming Online in Pakistan.

Ahead of the game against India, Pakistan suffered a blow as their opening batsman Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tournament. Imam-ul-Haq was subsequently named as his replacement. It will be interesting to see if he features against India directly or Pakistan picks Usman Khan in the playing XI who was already part of the squad.

India, on the other hand, have a balanced side and are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination that featured against Bangladesh on the same ground. Interestingly, in the last five meet-ups in the ODIs between these two teams, India have won four matches while one match was washed out due to rain. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs PAK CT Cricket Match in Dubai.

Where to Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Online and on TV?

In India, Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches. So, Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD will provide live telecast of PAK vs IND match. Sports18 1 will also provide live telecast of Pakistan vs India match following the Reliance and Disney-Star merger. The live streaming of PAK vs IND will be available on the JioHotstar website and mobile app. The free streaming is available for limited hours only per month and thereafter users will have to purchase a plan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2025 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).