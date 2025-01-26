Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The second Test of the ongoing PAK vs WI Test Series 2025 started yesterday, where a total of 20 wickets fell, and visitors West Indies have earned a slender nine-run lead. Day 2 will be an exciting contest with hosts Pakistan looking to restrict the visitors to as less as possible, with the track helping the spinners from Day 1. Pakistan are currently leading the two-Test series, 1-0, and will hope to complete a white-wash winning their second back-to-back series with such a margin. PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025: West Indies Take Nine-Run Lead After 20 Wickets Fall on Day 1

Day 1 witnessed bowlers rule the roost, with Noman Ali, Jomel Warrican, and Gudakesh Motie picking 13 wickets between them. Ali claimed six wickets, which included a hat-trick as Pakistan bundled out West Indies for 163. Gudakesh Motie showcased grit with bat, and save blues for Windies, scoring an excellent 55. In reply, Pakistan got all out for 154, with Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel scoring 32, and 49. Warrican starred for the visitors, picking up four wickets, while Motie claimed two. Veteran pacer Kemar Roach also picked two wickets as West Indies displayed an inspiring show.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Kashif Ali, Abrar Ahmed

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Joshua Da Silva, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach.