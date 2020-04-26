PCB Announces Online Sessions Between Legends, Current Players Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Pakistan Cricket Board logo | (Photo Credits- Twitter @TheRealPCB)

Lahore, April 26: Legendary Pakistan cricketers will hold online chat sessions with current players to help them remain focused amid coronavirus pandemic that has stalled the entire globe.

Over 2.9 million people have been infected by the virus while in excess of 2 lakh people have lost their lives worldwide.

In their bid to keep players mentally and physically fit, the Pakistan Cricket Board (announced) has arranged for online sessions between former greats and current crop of players. Wasim Akram Prepared Me a Lot in Terms of Mentally Taking On the Game, Says KKR Bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

"The sessions have been arranged by the Pakistan national men's cricket team management in collaboration with the International Cricket Operations Department as they are looking at novel and innovative ideas to ensure its elite players and future prospects remain connected with the game in these unprecedented times and also learn from the experiences of some of the very best the country has produced," the PCB release stated.

The likes of Javed Miandad, Washim Akram, Mohammad Yousuf, Moin Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Rashid Latif, Shoaib Akhtar and Younis Khan will share their insights about the game as well as their strategies, preparations and thought processes in the lead up to and during a series or an event.

"I am grateful to these distinguished cricketers who have agreed to share their experiences with our young and emerging stars," head coach cum chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq was quoted as saying in the release.

"These stalwarts have many inspirational and motivational stories to share with the young group and I want the current players to absorb what they hear and take learnings from these world-class performers.

"We have to plan with the mindset that the England series will go ahead. A number of these greats have been part of series winning sides in England and, therefore, their insight into how to plan and prepare for that series will be invaluable," he added.