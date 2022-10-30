India and South Africa will face off against each other in T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 clash. The encounter will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on October 30, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Ahead of the IND vs SA match, we take a look at Perth weather and bring you hourly updates about the rain forecast. India vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Perth.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Australia, there is a 50 per cent chance of rain in Perth today. The conditions are set to be overcast and showers are expected during the afternoon and early evening. Rain is unlikely to hamper much when the match begins. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

A number of matches have been affected by rain during the course of the World Cup. South Africa's encounter against Zimbabwe, was washed out due to heavy showers. Australia, England, New Zealand have also had matches that have been abandoned.

Both India and South Africa are undefeated so far in the competition and will be looking to keep it that way. The teams are coming off dominant wins as the Men in Blue sit at the top of Group 2 with four points while the Proteas are second with three.