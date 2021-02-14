PM Narendra Modi has shared an aerial view of the on-going test match between India and England. The two teams are locking horns with each other in Chennai and the Indian Prime Ministers is also in the same city to inaugurate completed projects. PM Modi will also be laying a foundation for a few upcoming projects. He took a helicopter ride to make it to the venue and it is quite likely that he captured the image while on his way to the venue. Ravi Ashwin Becomes 1st Bowler to Dismiss 200 Left-Handed Batsmen in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021.

“Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai,” read the caption of the snap. He also used a few emojis in the tweet. PM Modi used an emoji of a bat and ball. Furthermore, he used emojis of the Indian tricolour and the flag of England. The second Test match between India and England is turning out to be quite interesting as Virat Kohli and men lead the match with 248 runs. Virat Kohli Does ‘Whistle Podu’, Chennai Crowd Erupts in Ecstasy During India vs England 2nd Test 2021 (Watch Video).

Now, let’s have a look at the tweet shared by PM Modi below:

Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai. 🏏 🇮🇳 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/3fqWCgywhk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2021

It was Ravichandran Ashwin who scalped five important wickets and played a vital role in bundling out the English team in 134 runs. Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel both scalped a couple of wickets.

